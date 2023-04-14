Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,106,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,674 shares.The stock last traded at $99.91 and had previously closed at $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

