GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.14. GoodRx shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 49,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 19.9% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 359,632 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

