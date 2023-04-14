Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

