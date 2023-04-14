Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 4,675 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 181,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

