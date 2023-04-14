Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 265,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

