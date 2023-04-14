Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 12,996 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

