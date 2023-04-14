Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 25,165 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 557,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,630 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

