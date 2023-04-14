Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 7,012 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 239,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,957. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

