Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 380,509 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.23 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

