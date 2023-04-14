Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

