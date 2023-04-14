Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,854 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

IVE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

