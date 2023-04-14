Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

