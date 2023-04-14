Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Holdings Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

