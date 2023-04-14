Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

