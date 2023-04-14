Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61), with a volume of 44880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £161.88 million, a P/E ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.13.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -909.09%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
