Head-To-Head Survey: GigaCloud Technology (GCT) vs. The Competition

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.23 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $6.15 billion -$138.03 million 8.42

GigaCloud Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 73 465 898 16 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.31%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 35.76%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -18.76% -30.69% -11.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.