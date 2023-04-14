Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Lowered by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE HR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,379. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 178.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.27%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

