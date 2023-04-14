Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $6.93

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.74. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 1,272,697 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.