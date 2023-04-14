Hedera Trading Up 2% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $57.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00040514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,348 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,348.400375 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06779602 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,020,978.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

