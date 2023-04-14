Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,045. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.