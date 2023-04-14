Heirloom Wealth Management Invests $331,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Heirloom Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 98.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,309. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $372.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BBCP shares. TheStreet lowered Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

