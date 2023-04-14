Heirloom Wealth Management Takes $6.42 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 4.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RSG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $137.85. 133,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
