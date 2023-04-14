Heirloom Wealth Management Takes $6.42 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 4.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

RSG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $137.85. 133,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

