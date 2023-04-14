Heirloom Wealth Management Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 2.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 1,440,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,647. The firm has a market cap of $229.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

