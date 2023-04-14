Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Lowered by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.78% of Helios Technologies worth $84,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $61.13 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

