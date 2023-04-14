Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 4,578,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

