Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 1.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 336.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 882,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 548.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,450. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

