Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,835 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 3.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

