Henry James International Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 59,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

