Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $454.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

