Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 23,626 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 1,321,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.