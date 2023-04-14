Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 155.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.