Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00016577 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $185.47 million and approximately $301,519.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.10074546 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,334.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

