HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $354.65

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.65 ($4.39) and traded as low as GBX 349.50 ($4.33). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 770,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 110.30 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,043.48%.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,942.44 ($61,848.22). In related news, insider Jim Strang bought 15,016 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £49,702.96 ($61,551.65). Also, insider Erika Schraner purchased 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £49,942.44 ($61,848.22). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

