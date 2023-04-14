HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $354.65

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.65 ($4.39) and traded as low as GBX 349.50 ($4.33). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 770,060 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 110.30 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.51.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,043.48%.

Insider Activity

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,942.44 ($61,848.22). In related news, insider Jim Strang bought 15,016 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £49,702.96 ($61,551.65). Also, insider Erika Schraner purchased 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £49,942.44 ($61,848.22). Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Read More

