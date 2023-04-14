HI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $261,667.05 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $27.87 million and approximately $261,667.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.09 or 1.00048801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01005885 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $184,284.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

