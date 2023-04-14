Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $617.96

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.96 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 677 ($8.38). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.27), with a volume of 130,451 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Hilton Food Group Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The company has a market cap of £590.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 618.24.
Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($61,913.31). Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
