Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $617.96

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.96 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 677 ($8.38). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.27), with a volume of 130,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The company has a market cap of £590.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 694.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 618.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,250.00%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($61,913.31). Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

