Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

