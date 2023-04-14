Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
HTCMY stock remained flat at $44.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Hitachi Construction Machinery
