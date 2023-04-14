Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

HTCMY stock remained flat at $44.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

