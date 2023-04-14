Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 659,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 208,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 284,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

