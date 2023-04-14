Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

