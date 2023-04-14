Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

HOTH opened at $2.15 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

