Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance
HOTH opened at $2.15 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
About Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
