Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.91) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.44).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 682.80 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 696.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620.39. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 791.60 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,230.77%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($196,449.09). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($196,449.09). Insiders have purchased 28,122 shares of company stock valued at $18,946,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

