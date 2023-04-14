Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Down to $43.52

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $42.54. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 532,387 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.