Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $836.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.41%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

