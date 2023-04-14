Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,746 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391,906. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 billion, a PE ratio of 152.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.