Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

