Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. 722,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,138. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

