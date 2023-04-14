Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,868. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

