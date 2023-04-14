Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $192.30. 858,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

