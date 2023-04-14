Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 128 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $14.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. 9,052,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,144. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.