Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,304 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. 64,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

